Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $16,147.72 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,731.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.26 or 0.00516903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00107075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00237471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00074033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,417,960 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.