Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $142.98 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $142.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.