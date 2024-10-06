CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $292.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.92 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.