Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,047,000 after purchasing an additional 679,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,505 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $118,353,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $222.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average of $213.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

