HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.44. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.