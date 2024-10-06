Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $366.72 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.