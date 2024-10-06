Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after acquiring an additional 588,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after purchasing an additional 532,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,556,000 after purchasing an additional 533,792 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,155,000 after buying an additional 723,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.7 %

CP stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

