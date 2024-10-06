Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.30 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 131.60 ($1.76). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 129.21 ($1.73), with a volume of 727,893 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Regional REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

Regional REIT Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. The stock has a market cap of £209.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is -3,614.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regional REIT news, insider Massy Larizadeh bought 102,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,221.40 ($13,672.28). 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

