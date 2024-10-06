Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.39. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 9,183 shares changing hands.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 243.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -3.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

