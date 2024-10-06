Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and traded as low as $26.46. Publicis Groupe shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 31,193 shares trading hands.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

