Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.31 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 303.50 ($4.06). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($4.13), with a volume of 98,587 shares traded.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £530.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,542.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Peter Boddy sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.16), for a total value of £855,250 ($1,143,994.11). In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 86,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.19), for a total value of £270,000.06 ($361,155.78). Also, insider Peter Boddy sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.16), for a total value of £855,250 ($1,143,994.11). 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

