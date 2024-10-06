OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.80. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 13,259 shares changing hands.

OceanaGold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

