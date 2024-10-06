Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Andalas Energy and Power shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 820,000 shares changing hands.

Andalas Energy and Power Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

