Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.18 ($0.11). Veltyco Group shares last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 17,381 shares.

Veltyco Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.40.

Veltyco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veltyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veltyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.