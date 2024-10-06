Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 574.54 ($7.69) and traded as high as GBX 592 ($7.92). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 591.95 ($7.92), with a volume of 178,432 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 500.97 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 574.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 585.77.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

