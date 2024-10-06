Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,640.80 or 0.04210662 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $494.83 million and $565,465.39 worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00252464 BTC.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 373,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,380 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
