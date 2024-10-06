Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $56,754.22 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,565,160 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,085 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,244,489 with 27,049,232 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.49331572 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $66,661.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.