Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $4,803.19 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00070624 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,078.51 or 0.39986855 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.