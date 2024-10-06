Aevo Price Hits $0.34 (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $290.82 million and $16.05 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 874,666,905.003767 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.33528254 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $17,082,633.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

