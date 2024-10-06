ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.35 Million

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a market cap of $100.35 million and approximately $624,843.01 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000063 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00252464 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,319,559 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,775,905.5854165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.09908995 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $458,461.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

