WAX Market Capitalization Hits $117.04 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $117.04 million and $5.60 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,261,021,984 coins and its circulating supply is 3,505,458,520 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,260,787,111.6014633 with 3,505,460,037.3847423 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03279787 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $6,006,452.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

