Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a market cap of $134.95 million and approximately $93.79 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) alerts:

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.14154754 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $95,131,975.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using US dollars.

