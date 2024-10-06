UXLINK (UXLINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $149.28 Million

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One UXLINK token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UXLINK has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. UXLINK has a total market cap of $99.46 million and approximately $149.28 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UXLINK Profile

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 170,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.57308587 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $137,389,311.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

