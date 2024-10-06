Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $436,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Carrier Global by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

