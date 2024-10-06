DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

