Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 110,000 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 357.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Frontdoor by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.