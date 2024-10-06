SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.71 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 434,482 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

