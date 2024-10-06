Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.67.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $219.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day moving average is $232.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.62 and a 12 month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

