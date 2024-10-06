Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

