Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.8 %
JKHY stock opened at $182.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
