SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,346 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $227,218,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,445.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after buying an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,966,000 after buying an additional 258,580 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $305.72 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $306.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.46.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.