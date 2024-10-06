CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.