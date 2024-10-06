SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 64,841 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $94.14.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

