CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,995 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

