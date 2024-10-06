Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 149 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.46.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $457.00 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

