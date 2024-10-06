Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.47 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.