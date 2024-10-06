HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,808 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $151.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.92.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

