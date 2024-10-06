Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $200,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Veralto Stock Up 0.6 %

Veralto stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.