Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Aflac by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 252,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

