Czech National Bank Has $8.73 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

