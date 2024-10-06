HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $341,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $179.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.97.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

