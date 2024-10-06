Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day moving average of $192.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

