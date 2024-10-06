BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $11.99. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 77,321 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.