BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $11.99. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 77,321 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.