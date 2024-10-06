Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.69 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.96). Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 39,065 shares.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.68. The firm has a market cap of £136.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3,575.00.

Get Albion Technology & Gen VCT alerts:

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.