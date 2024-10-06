Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.24 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.24). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 165.25 ($2.21), with a volume of 123,298 shares.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The company has a market cap of £284.46 million, a P/E ratio of 972.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Henderson High Income Trust

In other news, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 2,945 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £4,977.05 ($6,657.37). Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.