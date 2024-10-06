ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 431,183 shares traded.
ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 7.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$198.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
