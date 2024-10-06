Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.51. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 34,296 shares changing hands.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 127.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.