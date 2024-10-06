Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.12. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 6,813 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 67.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Pyxis Tankers worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

