Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.42 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 143.50 ($1.92). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 23,533 shares trading hands.

Town Centre Securities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.39. The company has a market capitalization of £60.46 million, a PE ratio of -239.17 and a beta of 1.11.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

Featured Stories

