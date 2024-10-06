ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.34. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 42,416 shares trading hands.

ESSA Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $267.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.83.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company's stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

