ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.34. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 42,416 shares trading hands.
ESSA Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $267.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.83.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESSA Pharma
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.